March 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Gender should not be considered when recruitments are made

By CM Reader's View00

The gender equality question has been hijacked by various groups to suit differing personal agendas and is now, at least, confusing as a phrase.

The UN Secretariat tens of years ago set gender equality as a goal and measured it by full gender balance in the workplace, resulting in wholly unqualified woman being given jobs they had no qualifications or experience for while their qualified male counterparts were ignored or invited to leave.

Whilst seeking advancement in the UN these days it is still preferable to be female but the gender balance goal has been quietly dropped. If women want a particular career and have the ability to succeed at it then they need to seek it out themselves and not expect to get a boost in that direction simply because of gender.

Other elements come into play here which a desire for gender equality must address. In Cyprus (as in Turkey interestingly) women are not required to undertake military service, shouldn’t gender equality mean the same conditions for all?

There is also the question of how to deal with the dynamic of having and looking after children. Leaving aside government workers other, particularly small businesses, will always find difficulties in holding jobs open for women who leave to give birth and when they are subsequently called away to deal with family emergencies.

The large percentage of women who have no desire to do anything other than remain at home to take care of family and house must also be considered in the overall question of gender equality.

OJ

Women’s rights group dismisses ‘paternalistic’ president



Related posts

We know that you can carry the disease without symptoms

CM Reader's View

Integration is not an automatic procedure, it needs a proper educational system

CM Reader's View

Our View: Cabinet has awkward decision to make over checkpoints

CM: Our View

Why did police not arrest those who sprayed graffiti

CM Reader's View

Eide’s opinion is more relevant than that of Sigmund Freud

CM Reader's View

Temporary partition is fast approaching becoming permanent.

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign