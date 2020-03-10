March 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Health ministry issues revised instructions for travellers

By Evie Andreou00
Larnaca airport

The health ministry on Tuesday issued revised instructions for persons who have travelled over the past 14 days.

Travellers arriving from Hubei in China, Italy, Iran and the Republic of Korea will be under obligatory isolation and medical surveillance (quarantine) in their homes or health ministry areas.

Persons arriving from the other areas of China (except Hubei), Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, France, Spain, Greece and the United Kingdom will be under obligatory self-isolation in their homes or health ministry areas for 14 days, and must avoid close contacts and movement.

Travellers arriving from Switzerland, The Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium and Singapore will restrict movements to the absolutely necessary, monitor their health and report any symptoms.

Details can be found at https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/ (Greek)



Related posts

‘We got the worst possible scenario’ health minister says after a doctor diagnosed positive (Update 3)

Evie Andreou

Airport operator meets, Perdios says ‘tough year ahead’ for tourism

Jonathan Shkurko

AG informs cabinet of what they can and can’t do legally to curb migration

Jean Christou

Police searching for missing boy

Staff Reporter

‘Too soon to talk of closing schools’ Prodromou says (Update 1)

Jean Christou

Man arrested in Paphos for stealing generator

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign