March 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Integration is not an automatic procedure, it needs a proper educational system

By CM Reader's View00

Putting children who do not understand a word of Greek in ordinary schools is an absurd, ineffective, frustrating and perturbing policy which will most likely create a pool of future delinquency.

They should have a preparatory year of intensive Greek courses and be followed by psychologists and social workers, along with their families.

Integration is not an automatic procedure. It needs a proper educational system and a strong support ,not only from specialists but the civil society as well.

Teachers and migrant students overwhelmed



