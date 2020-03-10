March 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man arrested in Paphos for stealing generator

By Staff Reporter00

A man was arrested in Paphos on Monday night on suspicion of stealing a generator worth €1,200.

A company had reported the generator stolen from a storage space on its premises.

Investigations pointed to the 47-year-old and police went to his apartment. With the man’s consent, they searched the apartment and said they found the stolen generator and a large TV, which they said the suspect had no explanation as to its origins.

The owner of the generator later identified the item as his.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

North reports first coronavirus case

Jean Christou

Nicosia hospital suspends services, 150 samples taken

Jean Christou

Hospital close to shutdown after doctor with virus treated patients (Update 5)

Peter Michael

Applications for mortgage relief scheme well below expectations

Elias Hazou

Cyprus Airways to make changes to flight schedule due to coronavirus

Jonathan Shkurko

Disy leader calls for decisive action on migration

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign