Nicosia hospital suspends services, 150 samples taken

Nicosia General Hospital suspended most services on Tuesday, authorities said, after a medical doctor heading the heart surgical ward tested positive for coronavirus.

The 64-year-old doctor was one of two individuals first to test positive on the island. He had recently returned from Britain and had contact with patients.

Effective Tuesday, all admissions, outpatient clinics, surgeries and visitations at Nicosia general hospital were suspended for 48 hours, when the situation would be reviewed, the health ministry announced early on Tuesday.

The operation of the cardio surgery ward had also been suspended and patients would be gradually discharged, depending on their general health condition, the ministry said.

A Cyprus mail photographer at the hospital early Tuesday said the hospital appeared to be on lockdown. ‘The doors are locked and no one is going in or out,” he said.

He also said there was no official outside to help or advise people who showed up for appointments.

“Two people came for chemotherapy appointments and they could not get in,” he added. “There was no notice on the door to tell them what to do about making a new appointment or even a phone number they could contact to make a new appointment.”

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannides told Cybc radio early on Tuesday that 150 samples had been taken starting Monday night at the hospital to test for the virus.

The samples have been taken to the Institute of Neurology and Genetics.

Many more samples would be taken during the course of the day, the minister said.

He also called on those who had contacted the doctor, Chrysostomos Kokkinos, to self-isolate immediately and call 1420 to have a sample taken for testing.

The doctor, a 64-year-old heart surgeon, contracted the virus on a visit to Britain and treated a patient the same night of his arrival home on March 3. He was not tested until March 8.

The doctor is one of two men confirmed on Monday as Cyprus’ first coronavirus cases. The other is a 25-year-old Limassol man who recently returned from northern Italy.