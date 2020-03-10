March 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia hospital suspends services from Tuesday after doctor contracts coronavirus

By Reuters News Service019
Nicosia general hospital on Tuesday morning (Christos Theodorides)

Nicosia General Hospital suspended most services on Tuesday, authorities said, after a medical doctor heading the heart surgical ward tested positive for coronavirus.

The 64-year-old doctor was one of two individuals first to test positive on the island. He had recently returned from Britain and had contact with patients.

Effective Tuesday, all admissions, outpatient clinics, surgeries and visitations at Nicosia general hospital were suspended for 48 hours, when the situation would be reviewed, the health ministry announced early on Tuesday.

The operation of the cardio surgery ward had also been suspended and patients would be gradually discharged, depending on their general health condition, the ministry said.



Related posts

Cyprus government could pay millions in bank deposit guarantees in Lebanese meltdown

Elias Hazou

Our View: Cabinet has awkward decision to make over checkpoints

CM: Our View

Hospital close to shutdown after doctor with virus treated patients (Update 5)

Peter Michael

EU tells Turkey to pull migrants back from Greek border (update)

Reuters News Service

Applications for mortgage relief scheme well below expectations

Elias Hazou

Cyprus Airways to make changes to flight schedule due to coronavirus

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign