North reports first coronavirus case

Closed Ledra Street crossing point (Christos Theodorides)

The first case of coronavirus was reported in the north on Tuesday.

According to Turkish Cypriot outlet BRTK, a German tourist, a woman aged 65, who was staying at a hotel in the Famagusta area, tested positive for the virus after being quarantined on Monday night.

The woman had arrived in the north with a group of 30 other people.

The report from the north said the woman was responding well to treatment.



