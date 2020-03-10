March 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President cancels official visit to Austria

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday cancelled his two-day official visit to Austria due to the coronavirus cases confirmed in Cyprus.
He was scheduled to fly to Vienna Tuesday afternoon, where he was to meet on Wednesday with Austrian President  Alexander van der Bellen and on Thursday with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz



