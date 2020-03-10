March 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tests negative for 37 of 152 cases tested, more to be announced as they come in

By Evie Andreou00

Thirty-seven people who came contact with the doctor who was tested positive to coronavirus on Monday, tested negative for the virus, it was announced on Tuesday.

Their samples were among the 152 sent to the Institute of Neurology and Genetics.

Among the samples tested negative were those of a patient and a number of nurses, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

Authorities said the test results would be announced as soon as they were ready. They are all expected to be announced within the day.



Related posts

North closes schools after coronavirus case confirmed (Update 2)

Evie Andreou

No post to and from Italy until further notice

Evie Andreou

President cancels official visit to Austria

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Charles’ and Camilla’s visit to Cyprus in doubt

Jonathan Shkurko

Health ministry issues revised instructions for travellers

Evie Andreou

‘We got the worst possible scenario’ health minister says after a doctor diagnosed positive (Update 3)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign