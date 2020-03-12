March 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Formula 1

Australian GP to be called off after coronavirus tests – reports

By Reuters News Service048

Formula One’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix is set to be called off due to the coronavirus outbreak, multiple reports said on Friday.

McLaren already announced on Thursday they were pulling out after one of their employees tested positive.

The BBC and Sky television both reported the race was off.

The governing FIA and Liberty Media-owned Formula One had yet to make an official comment.

Motorsport.com quoted sources saying a majority of the teams were unhappy to continue and the governing FIA would accept the decision.



Related posts

McLaren withdraws from Australian GP after member positive for coronavirus

Reuters News Service

Melbourne confident, not certain, that F1 season-opener will go ahead

Reuters News Service

Mercedes cause stir by reinventing the steering wheel

Reuters News Service

Hamilton fastest as new cars unleashed in F1 testing

Reuters News Service

Chinese GP to be called off due over coronavirus

Reuters News Service

‘He’s not God’: Verstappen bullish about beating Hamilton

Press Association
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign