Authorities try to allay residents’ concerns over use of Famagusta General

Authorities on Thursday sought to allay concerns by locals over the use of Famagusta general hospital to treat coronavirus patients.

The hospital’s scientific director, Amalia Hadjiyianni, said three patients have been transferred to the hospital and a fourth is in self-isolation at home.

“Beds are at the doctors’ disposal to accommodate further cases if the need arises,” she said. “There is also a plan in place should the intensive care unit need to be evacuated if there is a serious incident.”

She also outlined that patients were being cared for by specialists and there was a pathologist handling specific cases.

Asked whether transferring patients to the Famagusta hospital would affect the running of the hospital, Hadjiyianni said: “We need to focus on the coronavirus. The rest of the departments are functioning normally.”

Scheduled surgeries will be reduced so that more beds are made available for doctors to care for people with the virus, she said.

“There is no cause for concern from the public,” she said. “Either Famagusta hospital or some other has to provide its services – this is a public health issue.”

Local politicians and residents in Famagusta have expressed deep concern over their hospital being designated the referral destination for Covid-19 patients.

Their concerns were sent to Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou. Mayors, MPs and community leaders from Paralimni, Ayia Napa, Sotira, Deryneia, Frenarou, Avgorou, Aheritou and Ahnas signed the complaint.

“It is a crime against the residents of Famagusta,” the letter read. “By the time we mourn the victims of this senseless decision, it will be too late.”

Locals are worried that private hospitals will not be able to bear the load placed on them by operations being rendered partly inactive to the public from the Famagusta general hospital.

Their complaints however were not purely based on grounds of public health, but a perceived unfair treatment towards the Famagusta district overall.

“After months of migrants being transferred to Ayia Napa and Protaras for housing, Famagusta hospital is being used as the referral site for coronavirus patients,” the complaint read.

Tourism was also brought up as a particular sore point, as “we will be hurt even more by the deadly virus which has spread during the weeks”.





