March 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Casino in Limassol breaks 75+ ban imposed on public places (Updated)

By Jonathan Shkurko02714
Police conducted an islandwide check on Wednesday to reinforce the decree issued by the health ministry prohibiting gatherings of more than 75 people in indoor areas such as cinemas, theatres, bars, restaurants and cafes in response to the coronavirus.

Dozens of establishments were checked and, while most of them were found to be complying with the restrictive measures, the Limassol casino in the area of Zakaki was found to be hosting more than 75 people during the police check.

Paphos police director Nicos Pentaras, on the other hand, said all inspections conducted on Wednesday showed that people respected the ban.

“We carried out checks throughout the entire town, and we’re pleased to report that all shops, bars, restaurants and night clubs were complying with the measure.

“However, we will not stop here,” Pentaras said. “We will continue checking premises in the upcoming days.

“We have to make sure that people respect the measure if we want to contain the spread of the virus.”

Meanwhile, the official inauguration of the C2 Paphos satellite casino, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, was postponed to a later date yet to be fixed.

The decision to limit public gatherings to a maximum of 75 people “was taken in accordance to specific directives coming from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and from the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC),” the Ministry of Health decree says.

The measure does not apply to supermarkets and shops in shopping malls, where visitors do not remain concentrated in the same place for a long period of time. However, eating areas in shopping malls and supermarkets will also limit the maximum number of people to 75.

 



