March 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Four-year-old negative for coronavirus

By Jonathan Shkurko06483
Makarios hospital

A four-year-old boy who came into contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus has tested negative, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The boy was kept in at the Makarios Hospital in Nicosia on Wednesday night with high fever and other symptoms of the coronavirus.

According to the hospital’s head of pediatrics, the boy had undergone all medical tests necessary in these cases.

The boy is the grandson of the taxi driver who was found to be positive to coronavirus on Wednesday.

Authorities are currently trying to trace other people who might have come in contact with him.



Related posts

Unficyp to monitor wellbeing of trapped Strovilia residents after north closes crossing

Evie Andreou

Players blast’s broadcaster’s 10-minute delay in airing football matches

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus to have substantial impact in state finances, Petrides says

George Psyllides

Stricter measures should be taken, govt medical adviser says

George Psyllides

North bars entry to citizens from 22 countries, including UK until April 1 (Update 1)

Evie Andreou

New case of Covid-19 detected

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign