March 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government guidelines for self-isolation, Category II countries

By Staff Reporter02434
If you have visited areas where there is evidence of active community infection – Category II – within the last 14 days, then you need to follow the advice outlined below:

1. Limit your movements

  • Avoid unnecessary movements of travel.
  • If you need to move, do not use a bus or a taxi.

2. Avoid contact with other persons

  • Maintain at least 1 meter of distance from other people.
  • Do not go to your workplace or school.
  • Do not go to crowded public places (cinemas, bars, coffee shops) and events (parties in enclosed areas), unless it is absolutely necessary.
  • Try to avoid visits to homes; it is better to be in open areas with natural ventilation.
  • Avoid visits to hospitalized patients or care homes and rehabilitation centres.

3. Comply with basic rules of hygiene

  • Perform frequent careful handwashing with liquid soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Avoid sharing items with others.
  • Self-monitor for symptoms.
  • Daily temperature checks are advised.

If you develop any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, then stay at home and immediately contact the direct 24-hour call line, Central Ambulance Calls Control, at 1420 and inform them of your symptoms and your recent travel.

The above measures are considered essential for reduction of the spread of the virus in the community. Application of these measures is strictly the responsibility of the person who has received these instructions and it depends on his/her maturity and conscience.

 



Staff Reporter

