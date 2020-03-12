March 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Isolated rain and storms over next couple of days

By Evie Andreou0783

Isolated rains and possible storms are expected over the next couple of days with temperatures rising slightly over the weekend.

According to the met office, isolated ocal rains and storms are expected on Friday with winds reaching up to 5 Beaufort.

Temperatures are expected to reach 20C inland and on coastal areas, which is close to the seasonal average. In the higher mountainous areas, the temperature is expected to reach 14C which is also above seasonal average.

Saturday will be cloudy with isolated rain or storms. The weather is expected to improve in the afternoon. There might a slight temperature rise.

No rain has been forecast for Sunday while temperatures are expected to rise a bit more than Saturday’s.



