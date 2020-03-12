March 12, 2020

New case of Covid-19 detected

An individual who had recently arrived from the UK has tested positive for Covid-19, the health ministry said Thursday.

According to a statement, the individual had contacted 1420 after developing symptoms. He is already in self-isolation while the authorities are trying to trace his contacts.

No other details were immediately available.

This brings the number of cases in the Republic to seven. One case has also been detected in the north.



