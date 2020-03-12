March 12, 2020

North records second confirmed case of coronavirus

Authorities in the north on Thursday announced a second confirmed Covid-19 case, the husband of the German tourist who was tested positive earlier this week.

The man, according to Turkish Cypriot media, initially tested negative but after developing a fever, he was tested again and was found positive to Covid-19 on Thursday.

His wife, 65, tested positive last Tuesday. They were on holiday in Famagusta.



