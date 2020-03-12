March 12, 2020

Players blast’s broadcaster’s 10-minute delay in airing football matches

By Jonathan Shkurko087

The president of the Pancyprian Footballers’ Association (Pasp) Spyros Neofytides has slammed the decision taken by subscription channel Cablenet to broadcast two football games scheduled to take place this weekend (Apoel v Anorthosis and Omonia v Apollon) for free, but with a 10-minute delay after the start.

In January 2019, Cablenet made a deal with another subscription channel, Primetel, and agreed to join forces and show their sports content on a joint platform.

The two channels hold the broadcasting rights for the games of seven Cypriot teams, including Omonia, Apoel, Anorthosis and Apollon.

“We just don’t see the reason behind this decision,” Neofytides said. “Who is benefitting from it, we are wondering.

“The decision to broadcast the games for free was taken to avoid people crowding the cafes and running the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

“Hence, the 10-minute delay makes no sense whatsoever, it left us all very surprised.”

Neofytides has also talked about the possibility of postponing football games in Cyprus, a decision that Pasp “would understand and respect.”

“We would have no problems should it be decided to postpone the games or even to stop the league altogether. The athletes’ health is the most important thing at the moment,” he said.

Neofytides said Pasp had urged players to respect the guidelines issued by the ministry of health as much as possible.

“It’s important to follow basic hygiene standards now more than ever and as much as possible. “We are aware of the inadequacy of certain changing rooms in stadiums in Cyprus. Perhaps, this can be an opportunity to refurbish them once and for all.”



