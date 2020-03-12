March 12, 2020

President to address the nation on coronavirus Friday night

By George Psyllides02062

President Nicos Anastasiades will be addressing the nation on Friday night during which he is expected to announce additional measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the government spokesman said on Thursday.

“All the measures announced so far continue to be in force and any further measures will be announced tomorrow,” Kyriacos Kousios said.

Speaking after a meeting of a ministerial committee that discussed the situation, government spokesman Kousios said they had dealt with public health and safety, supporting the economy, effects on workers by the measures, and further boosting social protection.

Asked whether the committee discussed changing travel guidelines concerning the United Kingdom, the spokesman said it was and “everything will be announced tomorrow (Friday) by the President,” who will be addressing the public at 8.15pm.

Of the Turkish Cypriots’ decision to close two additional crossing points, Kousios said they had no prior briefing on the matter.

The spokesman said no final decisions have been made yet regarding the scheduled visit by the Prince of Wales.



