March 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Reflect festival postponed to October

By Press Release065

Organisers of the Reflect Festival have postponed the event until October 8-9 due to the current coronavirus outbreak.

The festival, which will bring together more than 3,000 people from Cyprus and beyond was supposed to take place in May.

“We founded the Reflect with the aim to connect inspirational people from all around the world for the benefit of Cyprus and its development. Considering the current escalating situation, delivering on our positive mission has become impossible. We think each individual needs to take responsibility to stop the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable among us,” said the co-founder of the festival Stylianos Lambrou.

“We vow to work hard during the upcoming months to exceed expectations of the public and organise the best and biggest Reflect so far – as well as a safe one,” he added.

Reflect Festival Reflect is a future-focused festival organised for the third time in Limassol. As the largest event of its kind in the region, it will connect businessmen, corporates, startups, academics, entrepreneurs, students, and tech & science enthusiasts mainly from Europe and the Middle East.

Reflect will take place in the Carob Mill, a beautiful historic venue situated in Limassol’s city centre close to the beach, with further activities organised around the Old Port Square.

More than 70 international speakers will share their stories during the two-day programme that aims to paint a holistic picture of our future. The presenters will tackle topics such as future society, artificial intelligence, money & economy and at the same time, Reflect will focus on “human” topics such as happiness & self-development, future of relationships and productivity.

 



