March 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three new cases of coronavirus confirmed

By Elias Hazou082

Three new cases confirmed cases of coronavirus carriers were announced late on Thursday, following a seventh confirmed patient earlier in the day, bringing the total to 10 so far.

The information was relayed to the health ministry by the Institute of Neurology and Genetics that conducts the tests.

According to the ministry, one of the three new cases is an individual who as of Wednesday was being treated at Limassol general hospital. The person had returned from Italy and contacted authorities when showing mild symptoms. The individual will be transferred to Famagusta hospital.

The second individual, who is confined at home, had shown symptoms following their return from Greece.

The third case involves a person recently returning from Germany. The individual, who is asymptomatic, will remain in self-isolation.

Health authorities have begun tracing the three individuals’ contacts with other people, who once tracked will be tested.

 



