March 12, 2020

UK placed back into Category 2, mandatory self-isolation

By Elias Hazou00

The United Kingdom has been placed back on the list of Category 2 of with respect to measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, according to revised travel advice issued by authorities here late on Thursday.

People arriving to the island from countries designated as Category 2 must practice self-isolation for 14 days after the date of their trip.

The updated travel advice applies as of Saturday, March 14.

Category 1 countries (mandatory 14-day quarantine at home or a medical facility) now are: China’s Hubei province; Italy; Iran; and Republic of Korea.

Category 2 countries are now: United Kingdom; China (except Hubei province); Japan; Hong Kong; Germany; France; Spain; Greece (prefectures of Achaia, Ilia and Zakynthos); and Switzerland.

Cypriot authorities had initially placed the UK in Category 2, but had later downgraded it to Category 3 following pressure from tour operators.

Category 3 countries (14 days of self-screening and notifying authorities if Covid-19 symptoms manifest) are: Greece (except the prefectures of Achaia, Ilia and Zakynthos); Holland; Sweden; Belgium; Singapore.

More details can be found at: https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/.

After disembarking from their plane, all travelers falling within categories 1 and 2 will be escorted to an airport medical office, while people arriving by ship will be confined to their cabins.

The travel advice does not apply for people in transit, unless they have spent time at the stopover location.

 



