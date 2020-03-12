Unficyp to monitor wellbeing of trapped Strovilia residents after north closes crossing

Unficyp on Thursday said it would continue to follow up on the well-being of Strovilia residents after the Turkish Cypriot side announced it would temporarily close down the crossing in the same area as a measure against the spread of coronavirus.

The Turkish Cypriot side announced a package of measures including closing until March 22 the crossings at Strovilia and Limnitis.

“Unficyp has been informed about the decision to temporarily close two more crossing points as a safeguard against the further spread of the coronavirus in Cyprus,” the peacekeeping mission’s spokesperson, Aleem Siddique, said.

With respect to the closing of the crossing point at Strovilia, he said, “Unficyp will continue to follow up on the well-being of the Strovilia residents during this temporary measure.”

A small number of Strovilia residents are now considered to live in the north after the Turkish military further advanced its position in the area in February 2019. Turkish troops reportedly placed barrels, bars and chains to cut off an area where three Greek Cypriot families reside.

Siddique recalled that on February 3, the two leaders met with the members of the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health at the Ledra Palace Hotel to discuss preparedness measures for Covid-19.

“As the situation continues to evolve, we call on both sides to inform each other and to continue their close cooperation in addressing this new public health emergency. We stand ready to assist both sides in this respect,” he said.

The government said they were not informed by the Turkish Cypriot side about the decision to close two more crossings with spokesman Kyriacos Kousios pointing out that President Nicos Anastasiades had informed Akinci when cabinet had decided to close the four crossings last month.

“We received no information,” Kousios said.

After the decision by the two sides to each close some crossings, the only ones remaining open at the moment are those of Ayios Dhometios, Ledra Palace and Pergamos.

In the meantime, the British Bases which oversees the Strovilia crossing and that of Pergamos, said there were no plans for closing the latter.

A bases spokesperson told the Cyprus News Agency that they closely cooperate with the authorities of the Republic of Cyprus to restrict the coronavirus threat and that anyone crossing from the north through Pergamos or arrives by air at the Akrotiri airbase are screened based on the Republic’s policy.





