March 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Additional thermal cameras coming to both airports

By George Psyllides01436

The health ministry will be installing three extra thermal cameras at the Republic’s two airports, as it steps us checks in an effort to hinder the spread of the coronavirus, it emerged on Friday.

Airport operator Hermes communications director Maria Kouroupi told the Cyprus News Agency that three additional thermal cameras will be added – two in Larnaca and one in Paphos – to the existing two, one in each airport.

The ministry wants to be able to scan all passengers arriving on the island irrespective of country of origin.

On their part, the operator has stepped cleaning and disinfection using products recommended by the ministry, Kouroupi said.

Disinfectant gel has also been placed everywhere for use by travelers and airport staff.



