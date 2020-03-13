March 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: A virologist talks to us about coronavirus

By Rosie Charalambous0865
The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • We talk to an eminent virologist about coronavirus and what you can and should do about it
        • Why are companies paying banks to use their money? We discuss the impact of negative interest rates

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

 



