March 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EAC workers postpone strike

By Gina Agapiou0171

Workers at the electricity authority on Friday postponed their scheduled 24-hour strike next week following the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Workers’ trade unions had already postponed a two-hour strike on March 12 over health insurance coverage and announced three 24-hour strikes for March 18, 26 and 27. These have now also been postponed.

“We will not go on strike. We are also members of this society and we don’t want to cause more difficulties to people,” head of one of the four working unions (Epopai) Petros Petrides told the Cyprus Mail on Friday.

Petrides said workers were having second thoughts about the strike as they were unsure of the virus’ developments.

The director of the EAC board had issued an announcement earlier on Friday calling ‘inconsiderate’ the workers’ decision to strike during a time when Cypriot society is being tested by the coronavirus epidemic.

“It is beyond reason to intend or to start any action that causes uncertainty, upheaval or further difficulties to the public.”

The board requested the workers to initiate discussions instead, but unions say it is the board which is unwilling to talk.

“The head of the authority’s board of directors is refusing to talk and solve our issues,” said Petrides.

Despite an agreement with the general management and a meeting with Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou about preserving the workers’ private health insurance alongside the national health scheme contributions, the board refused their suggestion, said Petrides.

Workers are demanding to keep the extra coverage fund additional expenses that Gesy does not cover such as dental treatment.

 

 

 



