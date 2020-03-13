March 13, 2020

Famagusta bishopric offers holy communion at home

By George Psyllides0310

The Constantia-Famagusta bishopric said on Friday it would provide holy communion at home to people who could not attend mass as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In a written statement, the bishopric said it had convened a meeting of clergy on Wednesday to discuss how to better protect the faithful from the virus, based on the instructions of the state authorities to ban gatherings of more than 75 people.

Bishop Vasilios advised priests in his district to try and prevent congestion in churches during Sunday mass by utilising, where possible, the chapels located in the three parishes and any others in the area.

The bishopric said it would be preferable for any people who show symptoms and belong to vulnerable groups to remain home and watch the mass from television or the internet.

“Also, any who want to receive holy communion can notify priests to give it to them at home,” the statement said.

 

 

 



