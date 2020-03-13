March 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Footie managers call for suspension of all fixtures

By George Psyllides078

The island’s football managers on Friday called for the suspension of all leagues, including the top flight, as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement, their association said developments in Europe with footballers displaying symptoms or being quarantined as a precaution “sends us a clear message that going ahead with the fixtures involves grave risks.”

The association urged the football association to recognise the gravity of the situation and  immediately suspend all fixtures.



