March 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Four and five-star hotels urged to close until April 30

By Jean Christou03942

The Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek), which represents four and five-star hotels on Friday said its members should consider closing their establishments until April 30.

Stek said that the government had placed the UK on its category 2 list of countries requiring arrivals to self-isolate for 14 days to wait out any signs of coronavirus, meant there was no point in them remaining open.

The ban on mass gatherings more than 75 people was also a factor, Stek said.

“We consider it wise to recommend to our members to consider closing their hotel units by 30/04/2020 before being forced to close,” Stek said.

“The consequences on tour operators after the latest developments does not leave much choice for the hotel industry.”

The association said it would stay in constant contact t with its members as regards new developments, and suggested the creation of a coordinating body to keep up to speed with the ever-changing data.



Related posts

Minister orders regular deep clean of buses

Gina Agapiou

Prince Charles cancels Cyprus’ visit

George Psyllides

EAC workers postpone strike

Gina Agapiou

Footie managers call for suspension of all fixtures

George Psyllides

Famagusta bishopric offers holy communion at home

George Psyllides

Four new Covid-19 cases in Republic, three in north (Updated)

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign