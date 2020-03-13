March 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Four new Covid-19 cases in Republic, three in north (Updated)

By George Psyllides

Seven more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Cyprus, health authorities said on Friday, bringing the total number islandwide to 19.

Four new cases were announced by the Republic and three by Turkish Cypriots in the north.

The cases in the Republic concern two people who had recently returned from Greece and two who had been under self-isolation after coming into contact with previously confirmed cases.

They are not related to a public sector doctor who had been found positive.

The Republic has so far reported 14 cases, as authorities were testing hundreds more.

In the north, two of the cases concern two German nationals and one Turkish Cypriot. This brings the total number of cases in the north to five.

The two Germans were part of a group in which two others were found to be positive. The Turkish Cypriot had come from the UK nine days ago.

In the Republic meanwhile, authorities quarantined a Romanian couple who were found to be running a high fever upon arrival at Larnaca airport.

The flight from Bucharest arrived at 9.55pm carrying 74 passengers and crew.

The couple were transferred to Nicosia hospital where samples were taken for tests.

The other passengers and crew filled special questionnaires and were instructed to self-isolate for 14 days.



