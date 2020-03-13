March 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Free football broadcasts, if games go ahead

By Jonathan Shkurko0161

Football games in Cyprus this weekend will be broadcast for free on subscription channels Cablenet, Primetel and Cytavision without the 10-minute delay initially adopted by the platforms, following complaints made by the Pancyprian Footballers’ Association (Pasp) on Thursday.

However, the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) is also considering cancelling the games altogether for health reasons.

An announcement published by the association said it was in constant talks with Uefa and with the government to decide.

“The CFA intends to comply with all the measures put in place to protect the health of the players and of the public. We remain vigilant, calm and responsive,” the statement said.

In the meantime, the Cyprus Basketball Federation (CBF) has decided to postpone all matches from all divisions until March 18 as a measure of protection against the virus. The CBF will reconvene on March 17 to decide whether to play the following day.

Two games took place behind closed doors on Thursday.



