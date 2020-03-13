March 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Gambling addiction centre to open its doors in July

Cyprus’ National Betting Authority is planning to establish a specialised prevention and intervention centre aimed at battling gambling addiction.

The centre will specifically target people who have shown symptoms of addiction and will also raise public awareness on responsible gaming.

The centre should open its doors in July, according to Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides, who said the government has allocated the National Betting Authority an extra budget of €1m to specifically promote and strengthen rehabilitation programmes.

Prior to the opening of the centre, the National Betting Authority has also held interactive seminars and workshops for underage people who were warned against the dangers of compulsive online betting.

Last year, the organisation has also created an app through which people can impose themselves a limit on the time spent on gambling websites.

The government estimates that this year the gambling industry will have €16.5m in revenues from taxes and fees only and close to €500,000 is estimated to be received by the National Betting Authority from inactive online betting accounts.

 



