Health ministry issues guidelines for the elderly and other vulnerable groups

The health ministry on Friday issued guidelines to protect against the coronavirus for those most at risk: the elderly and all those chronic diseases such as those with respiratory and heart disease, cancer patients and kidney patients.
High-risk groups
- All those over 65 years of age.
- Children older than six months old and adults who have one or more of the following aggravating factors or chronic diseases:
- Chronic diseases of the respiratory system
- Chronic cardiovascular disease
- Diabetes mellitus or other chronic metabolic disease
- Chronic kidney or liver disease
- Neurological or neuromuscular diseases
- Sickle cell anaemia and other haemoglobin diseases
- Immunosuppression (hereditary or acquired)
- Recipients of organ transplants or primordial hematopoietic cells
- Children and adolescents in need of long-term aspirin therapy
- People with a body mass index (BMI) >40 kg/m2.
- Pregnant women regardless of gestational age, and those lactating.
- People in close contact with children < 6 months or caring for people belonging to a high-risk group.
- Workers in health care facilities (medical and other staff) and in refugee-migrant accommodation centres.
These individuals belong to the high-risk groups for the occurrence of severe disease and complications due to coronavirus infection and should follow closely the measures to prevent transmission and spread of the virus,
Measures
- Avoid contact with people with respiratory infection symptomatology.
- Avoid all unnecessary travel, especially in areas or countries with confirmed transmission of the virus in the community.
- Apply hand hygiene and avoid contact of the hands with the face (eyes, nose, mouth).
- Comply with the chronic medication they may also receive in the instructions of the treating physicians.
- Avoid busy public and social spaces.
- Communicate directly with the treating physician in case of symptoms of respiratory infection.
- Avoid visits to hospitalised patients.
- Avoid visits to health care facilities for no good reason.
- If there is a suspicious case in the same house from Covid-19, keep at least two metres away from the person.
- Good ventilation of the common areas.
Disinfect and clean communal areas.