March 13, 2020

Health ministry issues guidelines for the elderly and other vulnerable groups

Vulnerable groups are urged to avoid unnecessary visits to healthcare facilities

The health ministry on Friday issued guidelines to protect against the coronavirus for those most at risk: the elderly and all those chronic diseases such as those with respiratory and heart disease, cancer patients and kidney patients.

High-risk groups

  1. All those over 65 years of age.
  2. Children older than six months old and adults who have one or more of the following aggravating factors or chronic diseases:
  • Chronic diseases of the respiratory system
  • Chronic cardiovascular disease
  • Diabetes mellitus or other chronic metabolic disease
  • Chronic kidney or liver disease
  • Neurological or neuromuscular diseases
  • Sickle cell anaemia and other haemoglobin diseases
  • Immunosuppression (hereditary or acquired)
  • Recipients of organ transplants or primordial hematopoietic cells
  • Children and adolescents in need of long-term aspirin therapy
  • People with a body mass index (BMI) >40 kg/m2.
  1. Pregnant women regardless of gestational age, and those lactating.
  2. People in close contact with children < 6 months or caring for people belonging to a high-risk group.
  3. Workers in health care facilities (medical and other staff) and in refugee-migrant accommodation centres.

These individuals belong to the high-risk groups for the occurrence of severe disease and complications due to coronavirus infection and should follow closely the measures to prevent transmission and spread of the virus,

Measures

  • Avoid contact with people with respiratory infection symptomatology.
  • Avoid all unnecessary travel, especially in areas or countries with confirmed transmission of the virus in the community.
  • Apply hand hygiene and avoid contact of the hands with the face (eyes, nose, mouth).
  • Comply with the chronic medication they may also receive in the instructions of the treating physicians.
  • Avoid busy public and social spaces.
  • Communicate directly with the treating physician in case of symptoms of respiratory infection.
  • Avoid visits to hospitalised patients.
  • Avoid visits to health care facilities for no good reason.
  • If there is a suspicious case in the same house from  Covid-19, keep at least two metres away from  the person.
  • Good ventilation of the common areas.

Disinfect and clean communal areas.



