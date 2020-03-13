March 13, 2020

Jet2 suspending all flights from UK to Cyprus

Jet2.com announced on Friday it was suspending its flights from the UK to Cyprus following the measures announced by the Cypriot government against the spread of the coronavirus.

“As a result of these measures, we will not be flying any customers to Cyprus (Paphos and Larnaca) with immediate effect,” the company said in a statement.

It said that it will be flying its customers back to the UK until March 20 inclusive.

“This is a fast-moving and complex situation and we will review further options as it evolves,” it said.

The company said they were contacting their customers on the island to advise them of their options.

The statement follows the government announcement that as of Saturday, all passengers arriving from the UK will have to self-isolate for 14 days.



