March 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Minister orders regular deep clean of buses

By Gina Agapiou0277

The transport ministry has given instructions for the disinfection of all buses and taxis and asked drivers to be ready to deal with a suspected coronavirus case, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said on Friday.

In a meeting with the heads of public transport companies, the minister asked bus owners to deep clean their vehicles using a long-lasting disinfectant as a precautionary measure against spreading the virus.

All metal surfaces should also be disinfected throughout the day and thoroughly cleaned at the end of their routes every day.

Further instructions call for the installation of hand sanitizer dispensers and health ministry instructions in a visible position.

Air conditioning system should be switched off and windows left open to ensure good ventilation.

Drivers should also wear gloves.

The ministry also called the drivers and the companies to be ready to deal with a passenger who shows symptoms of Covid-19.

The measures apply to all school and tourist buses as well buses or taxis on routes to and from airports.

 

 



