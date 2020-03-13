March 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Missing girl

By Staff Reporter0749

Sienna Anastasia Summers aged 13, from England, has been missing from her home in Dali, Nicosia since March 11.

The teenager is described as 1,80metre tall, with shoulder-length black hair and dark brown eyes.

When she went missing, she was wearing a short black skirt with a black jacket and white trainers.

Whoever has any information to help locate the missing girl should contact Nicosia CID on 22802222, their nearest police station, the numbers 112 or 199, or the citizen’s line on 1460.



Staff Reporter

