March 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New hotline, 1450, launched for coronavirus info to take pressure off 1420

By Evie Andreou01160

The health ministry announced on Friday it had launched a new hotline,1450, for those seeking information about coronavirus.

The move was deemed necessary after the hotline to report possible cases of Covid-19, 1420, was inundated with calls from members of the public asking all sorts of questions about the virus making it difficult for persons having symptoms to call and ask for help and instructions on what to do.

The health ministry urged members of the public who need more information about coronavirus to call  the new line 1450.

The 1420 hotline is exclusively for persons who need to inform authorities they have the Covid-19 symptoms, the ministry said.

 

