March 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Plenum lifts dog ban on beaches but with exceptions  

By Evie Andreou01566

The House plenum on Friday approved a law amendment lifting the ban on dogs on beaches not designated as such.

This means that dogs will be allowed on all beaches except organised ones and nature protection areas.

The Green Party, which tabled the amendment some six years ago, said this was a small victory for them.
Although Akel and Disy have changed the philosophy of the proposal to a great extent, the Greens said, “no one can deny that an unfair and arbitrary general ban on dogs on beaches has been lifted.”

Among the provisions added to the law, tabled by Disy, is that dogs are vaccinated and that their owners must carry with them its health booklet to avoid any reactions by other bathers on the beach and in the case of an emergency, to be able to prove the dog is vaccinated.  concerns. They must also be on leash.

Allowing dogs on all beaches has been a standing demand by many owners who used to complain that the dog-friendly beaches were usually inhospitable.

Prior to the amendment, the standard practice was that the government would announce each year a list with dog-friendly beaches, usually a small number and in some cases, in remote areas.

Owners who used to take their dogs to other public beaches were risking being fined €85.



Related posts

Jet2 suspending all flights from UK to Cyprus

Evie Andreou

Akel accuses parliament of putting nepotism above Covid-19 crisis

George Psyllides

New hotline, 1450, launched for coronavirus info to take pressure off 1420

Evie Andreou

Additional thermal cameras coming to both airports

George Psyllides

All match fixtures suspended across the board

George Psyllides

Health ministry urges employers of domestic workers to inform them of crowd ban

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign