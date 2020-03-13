March 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Prince Charles cancels Cyprus’ visit

By George Psyllides01183

Prince Charles’ visit to Cyprus has been cancelled because of the coronavirus, Clarence House said.

The visit was scheduled between March 18 and 21.

It would have been the first royal visit to Cyprus since Queen Elizabeth’s in 1993.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has asked the prince to cancel his spring tour to Bosnia, Cyprus, and Jordan, a statement said.



Related posts

Minister orders regular deep clean of buses

Gina Agapiou

Four and five-star hotels urged to close until April 30

Jean Christou

EAC workers postpone strike

Gina Agapiou

Footie managers call for suspension of all fixtures

George Psyllides

Famagusta bishopric offers holy communion at home

George Psyllides

Four new Covid-19 cases in Republic, three in north (Updated)

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign