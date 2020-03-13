March 13, 2020

Seven new confirmed coronavirus cases

By Evie Andreou00
One person was being monitored at the Limassol hospital

The health ministry announced late Friday they had confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19.

These concern five people who had come in close contact with two confirmed cases in recent days. All five were in self-isolation. Another case concerns a person who was being monitored at the Limassol hospital.

The seventh case is a person recently arrived from the UK, and who was also in self-isolation.



