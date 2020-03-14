A minute with Paraskevi Loizou Conservator – Restorer of works of art on paper

Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia with my brother

What did you have for breakfast?

Coffee of course and some fruit

Describe your perfect day

The perfect day would be a sunny day in spring in Pelloponisos. I would spend the morning in my favourite café watching the sea and eating breakfast. After I would explore the neighbouring villages to admire the town’s architecture and gaze at the green and blue colour of that place.

Best book ever read?

I am not a book eater but when I read I choose to read poetry, philosophy or self-improvement books.

Best childhood memory?

My favourite childhood memory comes from my grandparents’ house. My grandfather was a shoemaker and his workshop was connected to the kitchen so I remember him working and my grandmother cooking. An unforgettable image which now I feel blessed I had the opportunity to experience. I miss them a lot, as I also miss those days too.

What is always in your fridge?

Goat Cheese and chocolates!!!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Cigarettes After Sex by Nick Cave, Madrugada and Cake (American alternative rock band)

What’s your spirit animal?

I have many traits from different animals in my personality but at this moment I feel like a bird because I want to escape and travel.

What are you most proud of?

Of my job, for the people I have chosen to be around me and the relationships I formed (new and old) and have lasted for years in my life.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The movie Joker and how our society treats mental illness. I felt the devastation and the disappointment of all those people through that movie. Society marginalises those people and we are learning to do the same as well. We put people in boxes, and we isolate them.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My grandparents!! Because I have the most beautiful childhood memories and I would like to relive them one day.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would go to Paris in the ’20s in the Années folles crazy years

What is your greatest fear?

Loneliness (not being alone)

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t take everything so seriously!! All is ephemeral.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Lack of trust

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would spend my last 24 hours at a beach together with my favourite people! I would like to have a big party.





