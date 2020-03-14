March 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cabinet to discuss fiscal stimulus on Sunday

By Staff Reporter00

President Nicos Anastasides will convene an emergency meeting of his cabinet on Sunday to discuss and approve fiscal measures to support the economy amid the coronavirus crisis, it was announced on Saturday.

Ministers will discuss measures proposed by the finance ministry to assist small and medium businesses, tourism, and the economy in general, a presidency statement said.

They will also discuss labour ministry proposals to support workers, vulnerable groups, and parents who are forced to take time off work to care for their children after the schools were shut down.

Depending on developments on the virus front, the cabinet could also discuss additional measures to stop the virus from spreading.

 



