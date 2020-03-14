March 14, 2020

Coronavirus: fiscal measures to be announced by Wednesday

The government will announce measures to support the economy by Wednesday, government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos said on Saturday.

The spokesman said President Nicos Anastasiades did not announce any fiscal measures during his address on Friday evening because they were not yet finalised.

The measures have to be costed and submitted to the EU for approval, he told the Cyprus News Agency.

“The measures are almost ready, they are being costed according to sector and they must be sent to the EU for approval,” he said.

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said this week that the package will include a mix of grants and tax breaks.

Some aim at protecting jobs and vulnerable groups of the population. The government is also examining ways to support workers affected by the decision to close schools.



