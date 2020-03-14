March 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: five more cases detected, Paphos hospital shuts down (update 2)

By George Psyllides01490
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks in Thessaloniki,

Five new coronavirus cases were detected on Saturday with one being a patient at Paphos general hospital, forcing authorities to shut it down for 48 hours.

The case concerns an individual who was being treated in the Paphos general hospital intensive care unit and who had been visited by relatives from the UK.

Following the confirmation, the ministry closed the hospital to the public and placed everyone inside in quarantine.

The state health services organisation said it had decided the immediate shutdown of the hospital for 48 hours for disinfection.

Staff and patients who may have come into contact with the patient were being tested and visits were banned.

All scheduled appointments, admissions, and surgeries were cancelled pending re-evaluation of the situation in 48 hours.

Two of the other cases concern individuals who had returned from Italy and who had been in self-isolation.

The other two incidents had also been in isolation after coming into contact with an individual who had tested positive previously. They had been tracked down as part of the ministry’s contact tracing process.

This brings the total number of people found positive to 31. Five of the cases were reported in the north.



Related posts

Coronavirus: measures to reduce impact of closed schools

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: ‘Many more cases expected’

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Student organisation calls on Cypriots not to return for Easter

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Paphos mall workers demonstrate

Gina Agapiou

Cabinet to discuss fiscal stimulus on Sunday

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: paediatricians urge parents to keep visits to a minimum

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign