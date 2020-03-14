Coronavirus: ‘Many more cases expected’

The government said on Saturday it expected many more Covid-19 cases but as long as the spread is controlled, it could be tackled.

Cyprus currently has a total of 26 cases – including five in the north – and a large section of the population has been calling for stricter measures, censuring the government for failing to put them in place.

Speaking on Saturday, government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos reiterated that many more cases were expected.

“A large percentage of our population will fall ill,” he said. “We can tackle it, provided the rise is controlled. At this stage the situation is under full control.”

Critics say the government’s failure to shut down public areas like shopping malls, restaurants, and cafés would only help in the faster spread of the virus.

On Friday night President Nicos Anastasiades announced a range of stricter measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus including closing the airports to all but residents of the island. The crossing points to the north have also been effectively closed. Schools will also remain closed until April 10.

Koushos said measures were put in place on the basis of epidemiological data.

“We follow the experts’ views and advice.”

The spokesman suggested that other countries where the situation was worse had not taken the measures Cyprus has.

“I must note that Cyprus is among the first countries that enforced the most drastic measures and if necessary… further measures will be put in place,” he said.

Koushos said the system could keep up with all the arrivals, including the thousands of Cypriot students abroad who are expected to return during Easter.

Observers have suggested going into lockdown, but the measures announced by President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday did not go that far.

“Yes, the system can hold. This decision was not taken without expert views,” he said.

Students who choose to return have to place themselves in isolation, according to the measures.

The spokesman said it the state could not ban its citizens from coming home.

“We are not a state without sensitivities; we are not an autocratic state. Students are also our citizens.”

A student organisation earlier on Saturday appealed to Cypriot students studying abroad not to return for Easter in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Prodeftiki, a Left-affiliated student organisation, said everyone’s priority at this time should be to protect public health, as it censured the government for not putting stricter measures in place to control Covid-19.

“We are appealing to all Cypriot students studying in the UK, Greece, and any other countries included in the health ministry’s directions, not to return to Cyprus yet,” a statement said.

Prodeftiki said students in those countries should self-isolate and follow the instructions issued by health authorities in those countries to the letter.

However, if any students choose to return, the state should foot the bill for putting them up in hotels, which are closed anyway, for the two-week mandatory isolation.

Priority should be given to students who live in the same house with members of vulnerable groups, the organisation said.

Students who have already come back since March 10 should also be moved to hotels if they live with other people, it said.

Prodeftiki also said Cyprus should cover the cost of treatment of any Cypriot student who may need it abroad.





