March 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: paediatricians urge parents to keep visits to a minimum

By Gina Agapiou013

The Paediatric Society of Cyprus on Saturday issued guidelines for parents to keep visits to paediatricians to a minimum as a precaution against the spreading of Covid-19.

In an announcement, the paediatric society urged all parents to first call the doctor so they can assess the health of the child on the phone instead of visiting the surgery.

If the doctor suspects the child in infected from the new coronavirus, they will provide detailed instructions based on the health ministry’s guidelines.

In cases where it is necessary to pay a physical visit, only one person should accompany the child to avoid commotion in waiting areas.

Mild cases where visits can be avoided should postpone their appointments.

 



