March 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Paphos mall workers demonstrate

By Gina Agapiou00
Inside the Kings Avenue Mall

Workers at the Kings Avenue mall in Paphos demonstrated outside the shopping centre on Saturday demanding the closure of the mall as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus.

About 20 people from five different shops gathered outside the mall’s entrance at 11.30am on Saturday calling for the closure of the shopping centre but two hours later they all returned to work.

“We informed other shops to support us, but they were all waiting for each other to start,” manager of Jean Spot Michalis Neophytou told Cyprus Mail after the protest.

“We were waiting for instructions from our managers, some of us can’t afford to lose our jobs,” a salesperson who did not participate in the protest told Cyprus Mail.

The reason for the protest, according to Neophytou, is the large number of tourists visiting the mall and a rumour suggesting a suspected coronavirus case was found in a café there the previous day.

“There aren’t many locals visiting, the few customers we have are tourists,” he said.

Neophytou explained that business was also affected as normally on Saturdays the shop sees about 400 people walk through its door while this Saturday only around 30 people had entered.

“Why should we stay open anyway?” Neophytou asked. “There is no point risking my health for a few hundred euros”.

All staff members at Jean Spot started wearing gloves this week as a safety measure.



