March 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: TUI cancels flights to Paphos

By George Psyllides01998

TUI Airways has cancelled flights to Paphos from certain airports in the UK, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) said Saturday.

Citing unsourced information, CNA said TUI cancelled Saturday flights to and from Manchester, Birmingham, Luton and Bristol.

Passengers were urged to keep informed through airport operator Hermes’ website and social media pages, as well as the airlines.

On Friday, the government announced travel restrictions in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting Sunday and for two weeks, entry will be banned for anyone who is not a Cypriot citizen, a legal resident, European or third-country nationals working on the island, foreign nationals on authorised duty under bilateral or international conventions, isolated cases of European and third-country nationals on business, which cannot be avoided (requires special permission), and students from European and third countries.

People who belong in these categories coming from Hubei in China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea, would be quarantined for 14 days.

All others would have to self-isolate for 14 days.

People from those groups who choose to leave the island before the 14 days expire would be able to do so, provided they do not have any symptoms.



