‘Only TCs allowed in through remaining crossings’, north says

Only Turkish Cypriots and ‘legal residents’ of the north will be allowed into the ‘TRNC’ by land, air or sea until April 1, it was reported late on Friday.

The move ,effective from Saturday, essentially shuts the crossings down completely as Greek Cypriots do not ‘qualify’ for entry. The Greek Cypriot side, in a move earlier, announced crossings would be open only to members of the two communities and the diplomatic corps. No restrictions were placed on Turkish Cypriots.

Those Turkish Cypriots who do arrive in the north by land, sea or air, will be asked to isolate themselves for 14 days.

The Turkish Cypriot measure was announced as part of seven steps the ‘cabinet’ in the north took at a meeting that went on late into the night. Other measures, according to Yeni Duzen, include a shut down of the ‘public service’ except for essential services such as police, fire etc.

In the private sector, again only essential services such as petrol stations, bakeries, supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open. Both of these measures will remain in force until March 27, Yeni Duzen says.

Earlier in the evening, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said his appeal to declare a state of emergency in the north to prevent an uncontrolled situation as regards the coronavirus crisis, was not upheld by the ‘cabinet’. He had left the meeting before it was finished and prior to the announcement.

The announcement cames as three more people tested positive to Covid-19 in the north bringing the total so far to five; four German tourists and one Turkish Cypriot who arrived from the UK nine days ago.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, Akinci said after leaving the extraordinary ‘cabinet’ meeting that he called for a state of emergency by evoking “article 124 of the Constitution” but that he was told by the ‘government’ they were not prepared for such a thing.

He said that ‘cabinet’ would convene again on Sunday.

Prior to the meeting on Friday evening Akinci said it was important to take necessary measures before it was too late.

He said that if a developed country such as Italy is in the situation it is now, “we must take precautions before it’s too late.”

Authorities in the north announced on Thursday that people who entered the north by land, air and sea during the last 14 days, must self-isolate for 14 days and monitor their condition as part of measures to prevent coronavirus from spreading.

People who failed to follow these instructions could face prosecution or be detained by police.

‘Prime-minister’ Ersin Tatar reportedly also announced that they were looking for 10 Turkish Cypriots who were on the same flight as a 28-year-old man who had showed signs of a fever on a flight from Britain to Larnaca.

The flight landed last Wednesday at Larnaca airport from Gatwick airport in England with 148 passengers onboard and five crew members.

The 28-year-old man appeared to have a high fever and was taken to the clinic at Larnaca airport, and from there was transported to Nicosia general hospital for tests. Passengers and crew members were initially quarantined at the old Larnaca airport, but after medical checks – which showed them all to be negative – they were asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

According to Yeni Duzen, Tatar said they were looking for the 10 Turkish Cypriots who were on that flight to make sure they self-isolate for 14 days.

In the meantime, head of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP), Tufan Erhurman, suggested that the Technical Committee on Health is used by the two communities as a crisis management centre to tackle the common coronavirus problem.





