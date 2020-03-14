March 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Spanish government to decree lockdown

By Reuters News Service00
General view of an unusually almost empty Plaza Mayor square due to the coronavirus outbreak in central Madrid, Spain

Spain’s government will say all Spaniards must stay home except to buy food or drugs, go to hospital, go to work or other emergencies according to a draft decree seen by Reuters on Saturday, confirming reports in local media.

